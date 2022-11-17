Rody Kennedy, Rearcross

Publican and Shopkeeper, Rearcross, Newport

16th November 2022 peacefully at the Galway Clinic surrounded by his family following a brief illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his baby son Barry, his parents Tom and Breda and his sister Ann.

A wonderful husband and best friend of Ann (Nee O’Sullivan, Lisselton, Co. Kerry). Devoted Dad to Tommy and Darragh. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Denis and Thomas, sisters Bridget, Kathleen and Mary, Tommy’s partner Laura, brothers in law John, Jimmy, Michael, Eugene and Mike, sisters in law Nell, Noreen, Maura and Lucille, Aunt Bid, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends and customers.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Friday from 4pm to 7pm with removal to Our Lady of Visitation Church, Rearcross.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 11.30 which can be viewed on Tipperary Funerals Live.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.