Robert Shorley, Thurles

St Mary’s Avenue, Thurles.

Robert, passed away on August 17th. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Robert, Brian, Noel, Declan, Mark, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road for family and close friends on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Robert’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie.

