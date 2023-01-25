Robert (Robbie) Whelan, Clonmel

Glenaleamy, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Robbie passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joanne, adored children Killian and Sarah, parents Mick and Nellie, brothers Richie and Paul, parents-in-law Timmy and Bridie (Ryan), aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to Cardiac Risk in the Young (C.R.Y.).

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.