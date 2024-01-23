Robert Pearson, Roscrea

St. Burchins, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

Robert passed peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Motor Neuron Disease.

Pre-deceased by his parents and sister Jean.

Robert was loved and adored by his wife Ann; children Jane, Linda and Nigel and brother Henry.

Robert will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Anna, Katy, Noah and Heidi; daughter-in-law Michelle; sons-in-law Eoin and Jim, sisters-in-law Lily, Valerie and Violet, brother-in-law Albert, nephews, nieces and his wide circle of fond friends and neighbours

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 1pm at Bourney Church (E53NE98) followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

House private please.

Peace Perfect Peace