Robert Doyle, Boherlahan

Tobberardora, Boherlahan.

Predeceased by his wife Cynthia.

Deeply regretted by his sons Gerard, Robert, Martin and Patrick, daughters Louise, Catherine and Caroline, sisters Margaret (Brolan) and Hanna (O’Toole), grandchildren, son in law William (Lowry), daughter in law Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 13th September from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 14th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

