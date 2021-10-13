Robert (Bobby) Shoer – Nenagh

Sallygrove, Nenagh & late of Shamrock Court, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved father Stephen Con, brothers Stephen, Johnny and Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Jacinta, Robert & Brian. His mother Anne, Sisters Anne, Mary, Christine and Margaret. Brothers Billy & Paul. Grandchildren David, Tomas, Daniel, Lily, Ryan, Cori and Abi. Daughters in law Sarah & Michelle, son in law David, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and his many great friends.

May Bobby Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Please observe current guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines.

Livestream of the funeral mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

