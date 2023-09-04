Robert (Bobby) Ryan, Clonmel and Mullinahone

Southview, Upper Irishtown, Clonmel and late of Ballinacloughy, Mullinahone.

Died on 2nd September 2023 peacefully after a long illness at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brother Stephan and sister Maureen.

Sadly missed by his wife Catherine, brother Michael, sisters Linda, Ann, Tracy, Margaret and Pauline, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bobby Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91Pk19) on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Bobby’s Funeral will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone (E41EW94) on Wednesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael’s cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to the North Tipperary MS Branch.