Robert (Bob) Morris, Borrisokane

Rathmore, Borrisokane.

Peacefully under the care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally, sons Paul and Mark, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Roisin, Laoise, Aoibheann and Aidan, cousins, neighbours relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane on Sunday morning at 10.30 am for mass at 10.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.