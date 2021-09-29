Robert (Bob) Maher, Fethard

Coleman, Fethard.

September 29th 2021.

Pre deceased by his wife Ann.

Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Peg, Catherine, Pauline, Tommy, Ann and Dominic, his brother Mick, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law Breda, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 5.30 to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Friday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence