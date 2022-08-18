Robert Anthony (Tony) Downey, Garrykennedy and Antrim

Creidim Lodge, Garrykennedy, Portroe and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim.

Died August 17th 2022, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Denise and father to Emma.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John, Brian and Paul, sister Deanna, son-in-law Donagh, stepdaughter Eloise and her husband Donagh, stepson Andrew, grandchildren Oran, Thomas, Alex and Grace, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at his home (E45 FH01) from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mid-Western Cancer foundation http://www.mwcf.ie

May his Gentle soul Rest in Peace.