Rita Whelan (née Hogan)

McDonagh Avenue Cloughjordan & late of Urra Puckane,

Peacefully on 21/Oct/2023 in the tender care of the staff of Bushy Park Home Borrisokane. Predeceased by her beloved parents Martin & Sarah and brother Jimmy. Will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy and her family Nigel, Karen & Helen. Grandchildren Rebecca, Sophie, Shane, David, Jessica, Mikaela, Oisin, Saoirse & Teigan and great granddaughter Ali. Sisters Molly, Sadie & Brenda and brother Murt. daughter in law June & son in law Dalen. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends. May Rita Rest In Peace.

Reposing at SS Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan, this Monday from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday at 11 o’c. Livestream can be viewed on. https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish Burial afterwards in the church grounds. ” House strictly Private please”