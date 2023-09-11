Rita Shannon (Nee Hackett), Clonmel

Baron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

11th September 2023 peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the loving care of her family (Predeceased by her parents Seamus and Kathleen).

Sadly missed by her loving Husband Tommy, daughters Lisa and Kate, granddaughter Ruby, grandson Casey, brother Paddy, sisters Mary and Bernie, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence 35 Baron Park, Clonmel (E91 DN30) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Rita’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s, Church on Thursday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

Family Flowers only please.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement