Rita Kennedy née Comerford, Borrisokane

The Terrace, Borrisokane

Peacefully, on 3rd October 2021, at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Mick and her sisters Breda, Angela and Marie.

Sadly missed by Fergus, Damien, Karina and Orla. Brothers Michael and Donie, sisters Martina and Nuala, son-in-law, grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Reposing at her home The Beeches, The Terrace, Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm on Monday.

Removal to Saint Peter’s and Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.

Interment afterwards at the adjoining cemetery.

