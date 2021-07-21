Rita Downey nee Reddin, Offaly and Lorrha

Kilmaine, Clareen, Co Offaly and formerly Lorrha.

Died peacefully on July 21st, in the tender loving care of the matron and staff at Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara, Co. Offaly.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary Jo, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Charles, sons Kieran and Declan, her daughter Patricia, daughter in laws Mary and Valerie, son-in law Edward, her brother Daniel, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Boyds Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5-7pm.

Funeral mass will take place Friday at 11am at St. Kierans Church, Clareen, Co. Offaly followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please and family flowers only.

May She Rest In Peace

Ritas funeral will take place in accordance with government guidelines.

The Downey family thank you for your understanding at this sad time and invite those who would have liked to attend the funeral mass or wish to sympathise, to do so in the condolence section below.

