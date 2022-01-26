Richie O’Donoghue, Roscrea and Birr

47 Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly Birr, Co Offaly.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 26th.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Mickey, Joey and Gerry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Richard, Paul, Darren and Mark, daughters Sharon, Laura and Marguerite, daughters-in-law Martina, Seline, Amanda and Rachel, sons-in-law Noel, Robert and Emmett, sister Liz, brothers Jimmy and Christy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4 to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am arriving in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronancluster.ie

