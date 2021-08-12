Richard Spellacy, Gortnahoe

Georgespark, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Doyles funeral home Urlingford on Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem mass at 11.30am ( Max 50 people ) followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.

No flowers please. House private by request.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence