Richard Ryan, Thurles

Oakvale, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary and late of Garryshane, Donohill, 18th December 2022, (peacefully) in the care of University Hospital, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Mary, and his brothers Patrick and Daniel Joseph. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Marie (Rafferty), sons Denis, Richard and Patrick, daughter in law Caitriona, sisters Margaret (Rea) and Màire (Shanahan), brother in law Willie, sisters in law Kathleen (McCormack) and Bridget (Ryan), nephews, nieces, nephews in law, nieces in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 to 7.30.

Removal Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock.

Burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.