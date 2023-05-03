Richard “Richie” O’Sullivan, Clogheen

Heathfield, Clogheen.

Much loved father of Noreen and Martina. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughters, grandchildren Tom, Hannah and Katie, brother Jimmy, sisters Carmel, Ann (Condon),sister-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Michael and Antonio, nephew, nieces, friends and family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Mary, Nora and Julia (Phil).

Reposing at his home from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday in St Mary’s Church, Clogheen followed by the burial in Shanrahan graveyard.

The mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen

House private on Friday morning.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Clonmel Hospital.

https://tinyurl.com/ClonmelHospital