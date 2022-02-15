Richard Monk, Ballynonty and England

Ballybeg, Ballynonty, Thurles and formerly of West Sussex, England.

February 13th 2022.

Passed away peacefully after a long illness at South Tipperary University Hospital.

Pre deceased by his brother Hugh.

Loved and sadly missed by his wife Maxine, son Daniel, step daughter Nicola, step son Russell, daughter in law Jackie, son in law Graham and extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will take place for Richard at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Friday at 2.30pm.

The Funeral may be watched online from the Victorian Chapel at www.mountjerome.ie.

House private please.

