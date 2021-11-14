Richard “Mikie” McGrath, Rathgormack

Late of Ballinfina, Rathgormack, Carrick on Suir, Co Waterford.

Died 12th November 2021

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Debbie, daughters Ciara and Lydia, son in law John, sisters, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend’s.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

