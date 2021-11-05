Richard (Lal) Holden, Carrick on Suir

Late of Tinhalla, Carrick on Suir, Co Waterford.

Died 3rd November 2021.

Loving husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late baby Martin.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter’s Geraldine, Bernadette, Fiona, Linda and son Joe, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son’s in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friend’s.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm.

Arriving at St Mollerans Church Carrick Beg on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on the following on https://churchmedia.ie/st-mollerans-parish-church/

