Richard Ireland, Mayo and Grange

Clar Aoibhinn, Claremorris, Co. Mayo and formerly from Renaghmore, Grange, Co. Tipperary

22nd April 2021.

Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital.

Richard will be sadly missed by his wife Olive, son John, daughters Laura, Marie, Donna and Jill, sons-in-law Vinny and Chris, mother-in-law Midie, sisters Olive and Gladys, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends

May He rest in peace.

Richard’s funeral cortege will leave Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Market Square, Claremorris at 10.30 on Monday 26th April (via Ballyhaunis road and Clar Aoibhinn) to arrive for Funeral Service at 3 o’clock in Kilcooley Church, Co. Tipperary.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Due to current Government best practice guidelines, the funeral is for family members only.

Please observe social distancing at all times while the funeral cortege is on its route.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Richard’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Please use the condolence book link below to offer your sympathies.

