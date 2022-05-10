Richard Dickie Carroll,Roscrea

Richard Dickie Carroll

Sprucehill, Roscrea

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Hospital Cork.

Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, brothers Pat and Michael, brothers-in-law Martin and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving children and 15 adored grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family members, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

House Strictly Private Please

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie