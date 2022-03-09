Richard (Dick) Phelan, Roscrea

Roscrea

Peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Imelda, his sister Mary and brothers Robert, Jack, Chris and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving sons John (Nenagh),Pat, Richard, Enda (Dublin), Nevan, Fergal (Portlaoise) and Eamonn (Knocknacarra), daughters in law, Pauline, Miriam, Sarah, Sue, Triona and Enda’s partner Yvonne, his cherished sixteen grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Cronan’s Church Roscrea for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm burial immediately afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Reposing at his residence from 4.00pm to 8.00pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8.00pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Offaly Hospice Homecare Services.

House private on Friday morning please.

Please observe Covid guidelines.