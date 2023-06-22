Richard (Dick) Nolan, Carrick-on-Suir

Lough Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Greenhill Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his loving wife Marie, deeply regretted by his loving children, sons Michael and Richard, daughters Barbara, Vivienne, Valarie and Ursula, brother Frank, sisters Helen and Betty, sister-in-law Helen, sons-in-law Jim, Mick, Derek and Andrew, daughters-in-law Marion and Jillian, grandchildren Ciara, Andrew, James, Tara, Emma, Ronan, Adam, Eve and Euan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Dick rest in peace.

Dick will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 23rd June, from 5.30pm to 7pm, arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, the 24th June, for requiem mass at 10.30am

Followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery, Carrick Beg.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dementia Society Ireland.