Richard (Dick) Moloney – Ardfinnan

Main Street, Ardfinnan.

Dick passed away peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Madge, he will be sadly missed by his loving family Liam, Deirdre, Helen, Karen, Colette and Alan, brother Tom, sisters Peg and Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, his ten grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.15pm. Removal at 7.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan for 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12noon followed by cremation service at the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Vincent De Paul.

The funeral will be livestreamed here: http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan