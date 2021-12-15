Richard (Dick) Howard, Nenagh

Mota House, Coolbawn, Nenagh.

Died on December 14th, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Bushy Park Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Jean, nephews and niece and families, Brian and Linda, Helen and Fintan, Ivor and Sandra, grandnieces and grandnephews, Sarah, Tracey, Adrian, Molly, Laura and Andrew, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal to Borrisokane Church of Ireland arriving for 7pm.

Funeral service on Friday at 1.30pm with burial immediately afterwards in the Nenagh Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing of face coverings and no handshaking.

