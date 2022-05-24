Richard (Dick) Hayes, Clonmel

Chancellorstown and formerly Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel.

Dick, (in his 90th year), passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, sons Martin and Edward, daughter Miriam (McGivern), sister Carmel (Looby), grandchildren Katelynn, James, Aisling, Eddie, Laura, Leah, Daniel, Clodagh, Cathal, Oisín and Saoirse, great-grandchildren Sophie, Annabelle, Conor and Tiernan, son-in-law Bernard, daughters-in-law June and Tina, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30.

Cremation ceremony will take place in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3pm.

This may be viewed online at www.islandcrematorium.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.