Richard (Dick) Gough, Nenagh and Cashel

Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, late of Knockalton Upper, Nenagh and formerly of Ballydine Cashel.

On Saturday 24th February 2024, at home.

Predeceased by his parents Dick and Mary Gough.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Grogan) and his sons Desmond and Julian, his adored grandchildren Sophie and Arlo, daughter-in-law Solana Joy, Sophie’s mother Anne Marie Fives, sisters-in-law Breda Hayes and Marie English, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 YH29), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Rock Burial Ground, Cashel, arriving at 2.15 approximately.

Dick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May he Rest in Peace.