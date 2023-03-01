Richard (Dick) Doherty, Pilltown

Garnarea, Pilltown, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen and son’s Richard (Dick) and Mark, sisters Kay Daly and Moya Power, brother-in-law Tom Daly, daughters-in-law Tanya and Lorraine, grandchildren Neasa, Donal, Alexandra and Rowan, nieces Ann and Elaine, nephew Con, relatives and friends.

May Dick rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Piltown for requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning.