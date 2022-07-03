Richard (Dick) Delaney, Clonmel & Holycross

Clonmel and Holycross, Co. Tipperary

2nd July 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick in his 91st year (and previously in the loving care of Caherass Nursing Home). Retired staff of St. Luke’s Hospital Clonmel.

Beloved husband of Hilda. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Hilda and his daughters Catherine, Margaret (Loughlin), Hilda (Hanley), Anne (O’Neill) and son Joseph, his sons-in-law Bernard, Tim & Mike, his brothers Michael and Tom, sister Kathleen, his grandchildren Billie, Mairead, James, Michael, Sarah and Ayla, brother-in-law Junie, also his extended family, kind neighbours, carers and many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s funeral home, Kickham St., Clonmel (E91pk19) from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday 5th July. Funeral mass in St. Oliver’s Church at 11.30am on Wednesday, and burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. It would be appreciated if in attendance, masks could be worn. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

May Richard Rest in Peace.