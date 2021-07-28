Richard Buckley, Thurles and Bristol

Kennedy Park, Thurles, formerly Cloughmartin, Thurles and Bristol, England.

After a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his partner Brid. Deeply regretted by his sons Christopher and Michael, grandchildren George and Niamh, daughter in law Hayley, sister Patricia, cousins, great friend Joe, carers especially Ann and Sandra, neighbours and many friends .

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles on Thursday at 12 noon for interment.

Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association Ireland.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence