Most Rev. Seamus Freeman, SAC, Callan

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Ossory and formerly of Coolaghmore, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, in the devoted and loving care of the wonderful people in Highfield Healthcare, Dublin on Saturday, 20th August 2022, accompanied by his family and close friends.

Reposing in the Pallottine College, Thurles (Eircode E41 A271) from 4.30pm on Wednesday. Prayers at 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny (Eircode R95 CP46), the Mother Church of the Diocese of Ossory, to arrive at 7.30pm approximately.

Reposing from 10am in the Cathedral on Thursday concluding with Night Prayer at 9pm.

Bishop Seamus’s Funeral Mass will be concelebrated on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the grounds of St. Mary’s Cathedral, which will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/