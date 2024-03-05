Rev Patrick Kennedy, Ferrybank

Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph’s Home, Ferrybank, Waterford

Died on Monday 4th March 2024. Retired priest of the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. Son of the late Rose and Michael Kennedy, Portlaw, Co. Waterford. Brother of Rev. Fr. Michael Kennedy P.E Waterford and Lismore Diocese. Sadly, missed by his loving brother Rev. Fr. Michael, his cousins, relatives and many friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Fr. Paddy will be reposing in St. Joseph’s Home, Ferrybank, Waterford on Wednesday from 3pm – 5pm. Removal to the home’s chapel at 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Home Chapel, Ferrybank followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, County Tipperary. Arriving approximately 1.30pm.

Livestream of Fr. Paddy’s Funeral Mass will take place from 10:55a.m on Thursday and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/fpk070324

No flowers, donations, if desired, to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Waterford