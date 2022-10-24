Rev. James Stapleton C.S. Sp., Thurles, Ghana, Sierra Leone & USA

Late of Kimmage Manor & Kylemakill, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Missionary in Ireland, Ghana, Sierra Leone and the USA

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Catherine. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Billy (Kylemakill), Nellie Ryall (Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny), Paddy (Thurles), Kathleen Devaney (Thurles) and Josephine Connaughton (Thurles); sisters-in-law, Berri and Ann; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; great grand-niece, cousins, Spiritan confrères and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor at 11a.m on Wednesday 26th October. Funeral service can be viewed by clicking the link below:

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage