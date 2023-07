Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas J. Irwin

Parish Priest Gortnahoe/ Glengoole and formerly Borroway, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing in The Church of the Sacred Heart Gortnahoe today Wednesday from 5 o’clock pausing for prayers at 7 o’clock.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by interment in The Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.