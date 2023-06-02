Rev. Fr. Martin (Mattie) Farrell, Kinsealy and Killenaule

Late of Kinsealy Parish, Dublin Diocese and formerly of River Street, Killenaule.

June 1st 2023, peacefully in the wonderful loving care of Mary O’Connor and all her Staff at Acorn Lodge.

Beloved son of the late Richard and Mary, brother of the late Billy and uncle of the late Cathy Tierney.

Very sadly missed by his sisters Brigid Tierney, Margaret Hyland and Mary, brother Tom, sisters-in-law Breda and Evelyn, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Archbishop Dermot Farrell and his colleagues in the Dublin Diocese, his former parishioners, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in Holycross Abbey at 2pm which can be viewed on https://www.churchservieces.tv/holycrossabbey followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.