Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Condon P.P, Stradbally and Emly

Parochial House Stradbally, Co. Waterford and formerly of Emly.

Died on Tuesday 5th December 2023.

Fr. Jeremiah – Parish Priest of Stradbally, Faha and Ballylaneen.

Predeceased by his parents James and Josephine, his sister Breda Phelan, brothers Jimmy and Fr. Patsy and brother-in-law Tom Phelan.

Deeply mourned by his loving sister Sr. Maureen (Bons Secours, Cork), brother Martin (Manie), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, especially the Fleming family, extended family and friends, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan (Bishop of Waterford and Lismore), the priests and people of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore and his beloved Parishioner’s in Stradbally, Faha and Ballylaneen who are heartbroken by his passing.

Reception in to The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally on Thursday, 7th December, at 4p.m. Reposing from 4:30p.m – 6:45p.m. Vigil Mass at 7p.m followed by reposal at 7:30p.m – 9p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 8th December, at 1p.m in the Holy Cross Church, Stradbally. Burial will take place afterwards in the Church of our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Kill.

Livestream will take place from 12:55p.m on Thursday and can be viewed via the following link https://www.sbfparish.ie/

No Mass in Faha or Ballylaneen on Friday 8th December.

May Rev. Fr. Jeremiah Rest in Peace