Rev. Dcn. Martin Reidy, Athlone and Cloughjordan

Hodson Bay, Kiltoom, Athlone, Co. Roscommon and formerly of The Windmill, Cloughjordan.

Predeceased by his parents John and Mary and niece Ellen Moylett.

Martin will be sadly missed by Anne, John and Órlaith, John’s fiancée Tay, Órlaith’s husband Darragh, brother Seán, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, ex-army colleagues, fellow Deacons, his many friends and neighbours.

Martin’s remains will arrive at the Church of the Risen Christ, Ballybay, Kiltoom (N37 NY36) on Sunday at 4.45pm for evening prayer of the church followed by reposal until 7 o’clock.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kiltoom cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/kiltoom

House private please

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation

The Reidy family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this very difficult time.