Very Rev. Canon Liam Ryan, Thurles

Glenbane Upper, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Formerly Parish Priest of Killenaule, previously served in Waterford, Walkinstown Dublin and Drangan Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy and nephew Michael. Deeply regretted by his brother Mikie, sisters in law Chris and Pat, nieces Claire, Kay, Mairead, Valerie and Louise, nephew Marc, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousin Noreen, relatives, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Clergy colleagues of Cashel and Emly, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Monday 26th April at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

In line with current health guidelines funeral Mass is strictly confined to family only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

