Rev Canon Desmond Millett, England & Clonmel

Rev Canon Desmond Millett

Parish Priest of St. Marys, Chippenham, Wiltshire and formerly of Ard Na Greine, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, peacefully aged 92 on September 19th 2021.

Predeceased by his Parents Matt and Mae, his brothers Benignus, Vincent and sister Rebecca.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters, Pearl O’Neill and Rosaleen, brothers, Tony, Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and the congregation of St Marys.

Removal to the Parish Church of St. Mary’s, Station Hill, Chippenham on Tuesday 5th October 4.00pm.

Funeral Mass for family and friends only on Wednesday at 11am.

A live streaming of the service will be available.

Details on St Marys Parish Website.

Mass will be followed by interment in Chippenham Cemetery.

May he rest in Peace

Donations to the Poor Servants Of The Mother Of God (PSMG), if so desired.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence