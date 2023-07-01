Rene Roche (Née Molloy), Clonmel

Elm Park, Clonmel, and formerly of Twomilebridge, Clonmel.

Rene, (following a short illness), passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her sister Patsy and brothers Johnny, Peter, Mick & Tony.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughter Linda (O’Dwyer), sons Paul and Kevin, grandchildren Barry, Mackenzie, Tommy and Skylar, brothers Maurice & Eugene Molloy, sisters Daisy (Hogan), Rosie (Norris), son-in-law Johnny, daughters-in-law Jackie and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday from her home to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the YouTube link to follow and on the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook page.

Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.