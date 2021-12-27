Rena O’Connor (nee Curran), Cahir

Mountain Road, Cahir.

Removal to st.Mary’s church Cahir on Tuesday afternoon arriving at 2.20pm for requiem mass at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

House private at all times please.

Donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence