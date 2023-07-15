Reginald (Reggie) John O’Neill, Borrisokane

Killeen, Borrisokane.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff in Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane.

Beloved husband of the late Marie (Née Loughnane).

Predeceased by his sister Linda and brother Walter.

Reggie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Flor and Eithna, brothers-in-law George and Sean, nieces, nephews, grandnieces,grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

At Rest

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church Of Ireland, Borrisokane, Monday at 1:45pm for service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.