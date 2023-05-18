Reginald “Reg” Davis, Shinrone

Annebrook View, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of St. Marys Terrace, Shinrone

Died 17th of May 2023

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughter in law Helen, grandson Joshua, brothers Dick and Alan, sisters Betty, Valerie, June and Audrey, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his little dog Midge.

At Rest.

Reposing on Thursday in Treacys Funeral Home, Shinrone (R42 E125) from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Private removal on Friday to St. Marys Church of Ireland. Shinrone (R42 WD83) for Funeral Service at 2 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Regional Hospital Tullamore.