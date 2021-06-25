Reenie White nee Hackett, Nenagh

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

June 25th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family,

Predeceased by her husband Dan, daughter Joanne, brothers Johnny, William (Jumbo), Mattie, Laddens and Patsy, sisters Myra, Joan, Bernie and Ollie, loving mother of Danny, Tony, Pat, Tina, Kathryn, Paula, Tracey, David, Mark and Sandra.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her dear sister Phil (Power), brother Martin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, a family Funeral Mass, for Reenie, will take place on Saturday 26th, departing her home at 12.30pm to arrive in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony, on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

