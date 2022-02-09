Reenie Catherine England, Borris-in-Ossory

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois

In the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Esther, Noreen and Celine, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm for close friends and family.

Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 10.30 arriving St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Face masks to be worn at all times at the residence and church please.

