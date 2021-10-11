Redmond Moore, Ardfinnan

Marlhill, Ardfinnan.

Redmond passed away, peacefully, with his family at his side.

Much loved brother of Mary and Bill, Uncle to Bill, Rosemarie, David, Brian, Jennifer, Cathrina and Shaun, great uncle to Annie, Patrick, Myles, Quinn, Ciara and Cormac and great friend to so many.

Requiem Mass at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Breakthrough Cancer Research Ireland.

