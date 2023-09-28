Redmond Burke, Clonmel

Summerhill Drive and late of 14 O’Connell Street, Clonmel.

Died peacefully, on 27th September 2023, surround by his loving family in Tipperary University Hospital.

(Predeceased by his brothers John and Adrian).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Carole and Anne Marie, sister Mary, sons-in-law Alan and Alan, grandchildren Jessie, Ally, Robyn, Jack, Abby and Ben, nieces Sarah, Deirdre and Eve, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Friday.

Redmond’s Funeral Mass will take place at 1pm on Saturday at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to www.breakthroughcancerresearch.ie/donate-now or a donation box will be available at the Funeral Home.