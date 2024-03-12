Redmond Burke, Cahir

Pearse Street Cahir

Reddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Séan and Patrick, sisters Ina, Eleanor and Carmel. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Anne (Coughlan), Vonnie (Murtagh), Mary (Fleming) and Bridget (Ryan) and by his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church Cahir arriving at 8pm.

Funeral mass on Friday morning at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.